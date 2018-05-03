PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors have announced the filing of a consumer fraud lawsuit against Arizona-based DIY Neurocare of America.

The suit alleges DIY Neurocare refused to issue refunds to elderly consumers for LED light systems that supposedly treated symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and other ailments.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (burn-o-vich) says DIY Neurocare sold the LED light systems for about $4,000 apiece and touted a no-risk, 100 percent money-back guarantee.

Prosecutors say DIY Neurocare allegedly failed to issue the promised refunds to numerous consumers and didn’t give consumers notice of their three-day right to cancel in-home sales as required by federal and state law.

The suit seeks consumer restitution, injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees and a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.