PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation that would essentially nullify a proposed ballot measure’s requirement that Arizona electric companies get more power from solar and other renewable sources is awaiting Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature.

The Republican-backed proposal passed Thursday and was crafted in response to a month-old campaign from Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona. The group is pushing a ballot initiative that would ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment to derive half the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Arizona Public Service says that Clean Energy’s plan would cause utility rates to skyrocket. Republicans and APS condemned Clean Energy for having ties to California billionaire and environmentalist Tom Steyer.

Environmental activists and Democrats backing the initiative blasted the proposal as an unconstitutional attempt to circumvent the will of the voters.