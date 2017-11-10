PHOENIX (AP) — A research professor at Arizona State University has resigned after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced he had sexually abused minors years ago when he served as a priest on the East Coast.

The Arizona Republic reports university officials requested that Jaime Lara resign after they learned of his history as a priest. His resignation was tendered Thursday.

Lara could not be reached for comment Friday.

He was ordained in 1973 and was in active ministry until 1992 when he was removed from the priesthood by the Vatican for sexually abusing children. The information was posted on the diocese website along with the names of other former clerics who had been defrocked for child sex abuse offenses.

In addition to Arizona, Lara has taught in Colombia and at Yale.

