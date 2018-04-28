FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fast-moving wildfires can often result in evacuations, leading to a northern Arizona organization to plan for the evacuation of animals.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the Flagstaff-based Coconino Humane Association operates emergency animal shelters across the state where people who have been evacuated by a wildfire can bring their horses, livestock and pets.

Executive director Michelle Ryan has a trailer stocked with first-aid supplies, pounds of dog and cat food and various items to provide for the immediate care of animals. The organization is part of the area’s emergency response plan and can quickly move where needed.

Ryan says people need to have an evacuation plan in place for their pets. She recommends getting a bag ready for each pet that has its lease, medications, comfort items and food.

