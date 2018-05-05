KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people visit the Arizona Route 66 Museum each year, aiming to get a feel for what it was like to take the old highway route that crossed eight states to connect Chicago to the West Coast.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports visitors to the Kingman museum can see a 1950 Studebaker Champion, originally priced at $1,487, while another exhibit features a rusty old truck loaded with pots and pans, furniture and other worldly belongings of an Oklahoma family fleeing the Dust Bowl.

The museum, operated by the Mohave Pioneers Historical Society, opened in 2001 and draws about 50,000 visitors each year.

Kingman tourism director Josh Noble says the museum “helps explain the significance of Route 66 to our culture through the ages.”

