SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Arizona mother on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse in connection with the deaths of her two small children.

Authorities say Brittany Velasquez’s daughter and son died on March 26 in Superior, where they were left strapped in car seats in a vehicle. Court records show she was indicted on Wednesday.

Authorities say Velasquez was the last person to see her children alive when she left them in a car outside of a family home and went to work in the morning.

Documents show she called Superior police that night to report finding the children unresponsive in the vehicle.

According to authorities, she had blamed their deaths on someone she said was supposed to be watching them.