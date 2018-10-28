PHOENIX (AP) — Amateur prospector John Waddell realizes he’s lucky to be alive after surviving a two-day ordeal at the bottom of an old abandoned mine shaft in the Arizona desert.

The 60-year-old Waddell broke his left leg and ankle when he lost control of a rope he was using to lower himself into the 100-foot (30-meter) shaft about 90 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

He had a cellphone but no service and went two days without food or water.

Waddell killed two rattlesnakes in the shaft with a stick before he was finally rescued Oct. 17 when a friend passed by the mine and heard his cries for help.

Waddell spoke to the media for the first time Sunday at a Phoenix hospital, where he’s recovering from his injuries.