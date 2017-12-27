PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man accused of fatally stabbing his mother’s boyfriend just days before Christmas has been ordered held on $1 million cash bond after making his initial court appearance.

Anthony Paul Kupreisis is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 23 death of 57-year-old Jeffrey Falesch.

Phoenix television station KSAZ reports the 30-year-old Kupreisis told police he stabbed Falesch because the victim told him there were no plans for Christmas Day.

According to court documents, Falesch was in the kitchen making cheese balls for a holiday party when the altercation happened. Kupreisis fled after his mother ran into the kitchen and asked what happened.

He was later arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Yuma. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Kupreisis’ mother told police her son’s behavior had been erratic.

___

Information from: KSAZ-TV, http://www.myfoxphoenix.com