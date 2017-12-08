PHOENIX (AP) — A man accused of impersonating a doctor and operating illegal Botox and laser clinics in the Phoenix metro area was sentenced to eight years in prison for his earlier guilty pleas to fraudulent schemes and artifices and illegal control of an enterprise.

State prosecutors say Craig Allen Scherf misrepresented to victims that he was a doctor licensed to perform cosmetic injections and laser treatments.

They say Scherf was able to purchase the drugs Juvederm and Botox from the manufacturer by illegally using the identity of a licensed physician.