PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature’s budget analysts are predicting a budget shortfall that could top $100 million in the current and coming year as corporate tax cuts continue to overwhelm increases in sales, insurance premium and personal income tax collections.

Chief budget analyst Richard Stavneak told economists and state officials on the Legislature’s finance advisory committee Thursday that the shortfall will hit $104 million. That’s out of an expected $10 billion in spending for the budget year that begins next July 1.

Excluded from that projection is $90 million in one-time current spending that appears to be an ongoing commitment by the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey.

Republican Rep. Don Shooter said it may be time to revisit the corporate tax cuts, but Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato ruled out tax increases.