PHOENIX (AP) — A new lawsuit in Arizona state court accuses a Republican-backed ballot referendum of attempting to gut the authority of the state’s clean elections commission.

Republican lawmakers earlier this year passed a proposal that would ask voters this November whether to prevent the state’s publicly financed political candidates from giving money to political parties or tax-exempt organizations.

If passed, the measure would also put the Citizens Clean Elections Commission under the oversight of the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council. That body is staffed by gubernatorial appointees.

The lawsuit filed on Monday claims the measure’s two-pronged approach is unconstitutional. It also says the measure would undermine the commission’s authority by giving political appointees a say on election regulations.

Supporters of the proposal say it should be left up to the voters to decide.