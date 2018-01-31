PHOENIX (AP) — A top leader in the Arizona House is calling on a fellow Republican to resign she will move to have him expelled in the wake of a report that found he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment.

Wednesday’s move by House Majority Leader Kelly Townsend ups the stakes for Republican Rep. Don Shooter.

The move runs counter to GOP House Speaker J.D. Mesnard’s call for a formal censure but not expulsion. That vote is set for Thursday. Townsend says she’ll move instead for expulsion.

Expulsion requires 40 of 60 House members to vote yes, while a censure requires a simple majority. Republicans controlling 36 seats appear split on how to deal with Shooter. Democrats would likely back expulsion.

Shooter was absent Wednesday and didn’t return a call seeking comment.