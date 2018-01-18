PHOENIX (AP) — A state lawmaker is seeking to ban pets from sitting in the laps of Arizona drivers.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports state Sen. John Kavanagh is sponsoring a bill that would lead to authorities ticketing people who are caught with animals in their laps while driving.
The Republican senator says driving with pets behind the wheel is dangerous and can cause wrecks. He says there are currently no laws on the state books that prohibit such behavior.
Under Kavanagh’s bill, drivers would be fined $100 for the violation.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
Hawaii and New Jersey have similar laws that make it illegal for drivers to keep pets on their laps.
___
Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com