LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona representative says allegations that he stole a page from an opponent’s nominating petition are not true.

Today’s News-Herald reports the owner of a Lake Havasu City gun store claims state Rep. Paul Mosley or an associate removed a signature sheet belonging to candidate Leo Biasiucci.

The Republican lawmaker is running for re-election against Biasiucci.

Store owner Patrick Baughman says Mosely took the page last week after he previously allowed Mosley to leave his own nominating petition at the store. He reported the missing paper to police.

Mosley says his own paperwork went missing from the store.

Biasiucci’s campaign says it will not file any formal complaints with police on the missing document.

Mohave County Republican Party Chairman Laurence Schiff says without proof, the accusations will remain just allegations.

___

Information from: Today’s News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com