PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans and Democrats squared off in the Arizona House after a newspaper published a Republican lawmaker’s attack on leaders of a teacher group planning to strike.

Rep. Maria Syms called the two best-known leaders of the #RedforEd movement “political operatives” who moved to Arizona less than two years ago to “use teachers and our children to carry out their socialist movement.” She went on to cite several black activists and a hip-hop artist that teacher Noah Karvelis has cited, and quoted a rap lyric that used a racist term.

That led to an hours-long House floor fight Wednesday after the only two black members of the Legislature stood up and criticized Syms for using a racial slur in print. They were then rebuked by majority Republicans and forced to sit.