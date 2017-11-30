PHOENIX (AP) — The sole woman on the Arizona Supreme Court says she’s among the many women who have faced sexual misconduct.
Justice Ann Scott Timmer says she had to talk firmly to a fellow passenger who ran his hand up her thigh on a recent flight.
Timmer told the Arizona Capitol Times that she had closed her eyes to rest when the man next to her elbowed her in the ribs.
Timmer said she questioned him about why he’d done that and then said it was inappropriate when he stroked her high.
Timmer says she “really just talked to him liked a kid,” telling him to face forward, lean his head back and close his eyes.
Timmer says man “wouldn’t have done that to a guy” and may have been high.