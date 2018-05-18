PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona attorney general’s office says a Tucson man has been sentenced to 170 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor after downloading pictures and video of child pornography on his cellphone.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Friday announced the sentence for Edgar Allen Fristoe.

Brnovich’s office says Tucson police arrested Fristoe in 2016 after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to a Google photos account.

An investigation revealed the account was connected to Fristoe, a registered sex offender for past felony convictions in Prescott, Arizona, and in Oklahoma.

All of the children in the pictures and video are under 15.