CORDES JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona transportation officials say a southbound stretch of Interstate 17 is closed due to a brush fire.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure is about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction. They’re warning drivers to adjust their travel plans until the highway reopens.
There were no estimates as to when the road would reopen.
Officials also reported that traffic was slow in northbound lanes in the area.
