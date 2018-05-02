PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona House outvoted minority Democrats to approve a measure that would ask voters to dramatically overhaul the independent commission that draws congressional and legislative maps every decade.

The measure approved Wednesday adds four members to the current five-member commission created by a 2000 voter initiative. An amendment adopted Wednesday infuriated Democrats because it adds an intent clause criticizing the panel created after the 2010 Census. That panel was embroiled in controversy but its actions were upheld in several court cases, including two before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The measure also says state legislative districts can only vary in population by 2 percent. House Speaker J.D. Mesnard called that fair but Democrats worry a packed commission could use it to sideline Democrats.

— The legislation is SCR1034