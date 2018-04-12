PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona teachers who are threatening job actions unless they see a 20 percent pay raise and boost in overall school funding could get an increase under a new proposal in the state House.

Separately on Thursday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office plans a press briefing to outline new initiative from the Republican governor to boost teacher pay.

The developments come after weeks of protests at the Capitol and at schools across Arizona fueled by teacher pay successes in West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard outlined a plan to boost teacher pay by 6 percent in the coming school year, with annual increases that could lead to a 23 percent increase after five years. That comes mainly from redirecting planned increases in school funding directly to teacher pay.