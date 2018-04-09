Nation & World Arizona has boosted the number of National Guard troops it will send to the Mexico border to 338 from 225 Originally published April 9, 2018 at 2:57 pm Updated April 9, 2018 at 2:59 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has boosted the number of National Guard troops it will send to the Mexico border to 338 from 225. The Associated Press Next StoryDonor red flags put Colombia peace fund on shaky ground Previous StoryColorado business groups endorse plan to fund roads