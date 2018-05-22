PHOENIX (AP) — Calls to enact stricter gun control laws in Arizona have resurfaced after last week’s school shooting near Houston.

Around 150 students, parents and community members attended a candlelight vigil for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims at the state Capitol on Monday evening. Statehouse Democrats have urged Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to call lawmakers back for a special session.

Lawmakers ended the legislative session without the passage of Ducey’s school safety proposal. It would’ve increased mental health and security resources for schools and create a way for people to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

A spokesman for Ducey said the governor is open to the idea of calling back lawmakers to act on the proposal.