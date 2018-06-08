Share story

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Two men have been indicted by an Arizona grand jury for allegedly trafficking more than 2,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden in a stuffed animal.

Authorities say Octavio Gutierrez-Hernandez and Jorge Bazan both are charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of conducting an illegal enterprise and multiple counts involving the transportation and sale of a narcotic drug.

They say fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Arizona prosecutors say the 33-year-old Gutierrez-Hernandez and 23-year-old Bazan are accused of selling large amounts of fentanyl stamped with the text “M30,” which is commonly stamped onto oxycodone pills.

The two men were arrested last month.

It was unclear Thursday if Gutierrez-Hernandez or Bazan have legal representation yet.

