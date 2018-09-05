PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has developed a reputation as one of the country’s political flashpoints, with debates over immigration, rambunctious populists and a divided GOP.
First-term Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who has navigated the state’s political waters with a buttoned-down approach, became the focus of national attention this week following the death of Sen. John McCain.
The onetime chief executive officer of ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery on Tuesday named former Sen. Jon Kyl to temporarily fill the vacancy.
The move was a big win for conservatives, with the GOP only retaining a two-vote majority in the Senate as confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh looms.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New book reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's 27-year-old secretary and gatekeeper to the president?
But it also was a relatively safe pick that won’t stir up much controversy within party ranks, in line with the way Ducey has governed.