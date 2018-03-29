PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey isn’t bending to teachers’ demands that he find a way to give them a 20 percent pay boost.

Instead, the Republican said Thursday that he’s sticking with his current plan. That is a 1 percent raise and whatever school districts can get out of $100 million in extra cash he’s putting into his current budget proposal.

Ducey stuck with his longtime line that’s he’s putting as much cash into the state’s schools as possible. He pointed to new money from a 2016 voter-approved measure designed to settle a funding lawsuit and this week’s 20-year extension of a sales tax dedicated to schools.

Thousands of teachers protested at the Capitol Wednesday for the 20 percent boost. They also want funding restored to 2008 levels and regular raises.