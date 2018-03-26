PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber’s self-driving vehicle testing privileges in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in a Phoenix suburb last week.
Ducey told the company in a letter Monday that video footage of the crash raised safety concerns.
He called the crash “an unquestionable failure” to comply with safety expectations.
It was the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
The move comes days after The New York Times reported that the company’s own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.
Experts have told The Associated Press that the company’s technology should have detected the pedestrian in time to avoid the crash.