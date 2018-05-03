PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed the full $10.4 billion state budget plan after earlier approving a part of the budget that funds education.
The governor’s office tweeted that he signed the remaining nine bills in the spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1 just after 5 p.m. Thursday. He had signed the education package at about 6 a.m., after it passed both the House and Senate.
Thursday morning’s passage came after a weeklong teachers’ strike that shut down school for most of the state’s 1.1 million public school students.
The budget provides about $4.5 billion for K-12 education, $1.8 billion for the state’s Medicaid program, $1.1 billion for prisons and $725 million for public universities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW