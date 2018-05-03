PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed the full $10.4 billion state budget plan after earlier approving a part of the budget that funds education.

The governor’s office tweeted that he signed the remaining nine bills in the spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1 just after 5 p.m. Thursday. He had signed the education package at about 6 a.m., after it passed both the House and Senate.

Thursday morning’s passage came after a weeklong teachers’ strike that shut down school for most of the state’s 1.1 million public school students.

The budget provides about $4.5 billion for K-12 education, $1.8 billion for the state’s Medicaid program, $1.1 billion for prisons and $725 million for public universities.