PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is closing out the state’s legislative session by signing 55 new laws and vetoing seven others.

Wednesday was the final day that Ducey had to act on 62 bills that state lawmakers passed in early May as they finalized next year’s $10.4 billion state budget and other laws.

Some of the laws Ducey signed include a measure that will regulate robot delivery services, and change timelines for special elections.

One of the measures that he vetoed would have required Arizona drivers to carry higher limits on their car insurance. Ducey said he was concerned that it could increase premium costs.

Ducey signed 346 bills and vetoed 23 others throughout this year’s legislative session.