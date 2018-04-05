PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona schoolchildren will have more recess under a new state law that aims to give kids more time for unstructured play.
Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed a proposal requiring schools to provide an additional 15-minute recess on top of lunch period. The proposal passed with wide bipartisan support.
The new requirements will first apply to kindergarten through third grade classes. Fourth and fifth grades will be added on in 2019.
Many parents, teachers, and health experts spoke up in favor the proposal. They cited the physical and mental benefits of playtime.
Organizations representing school administrators and school boards opposed the proposal. They aired concerns about the state overstepping local control.
The proposal applies to both public and charter schools.