PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pushing lawmakers to approve his proposal for teacher raises as school districts make plans to close if educators who call his plan insufficient walk off the job statewide this week.

The Republican governor on Monday stuck to his effort to increase teacher pay 20 percent by 2020 after teachers voted to launch the first-ever statewide strike Thursday. They say he didn’t include an overall boost in school funding or raises for support staff.

The GOP-dominant Legislature is wary of how the state will pay for the plan.

Ducey has sent a message to lawmakers, vetoing Republican legislation last week to show that he wants serious discussions on a state budget that implements his proposal.

The political dealing comes as school districts and parents scramble to figure out how to handle a walkout.