PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring abortion clinics to ask women if they are victims of sex assault, incest or sex trafficking and provide them with ways to contact law enforcement if they say yes.
The Republican governor signed the measure Friday, just days after the Senate and House approved the measure backed by the Center for Arizona Policy.
The legislation boosts provider reporting requirements and requires patients be asked if they are being coerced into seeking an abortion or are abuse victims. Women don’t have to answer.
All but one Democrat opposed the measure, saying it is designed to shame women. All but one Republican supported it, arguing the questions are needed to protect women.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
Ducey routinely signs anti-abortion legislation.
__ The legislation is Senate Bill 1394.