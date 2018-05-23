PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is hailing the NFL’s announcement Wednesday that the league has selected University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale to host the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ducey called the selection “a huge win” for Arizona which he said is a proven “premier destination for spectacular sporting events.”

The retractable roof stadium previously held the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2015.

Ducey said Arizona will provide NFL fans “with blue skies, warm sunshine and world class recreation, hotel accommodations, transportation and culinary options and entertainment.”

The NFL on Wednesday also announced the selection of Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to host the 2024 Super Bowl.