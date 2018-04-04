PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican governor is embracing President Donald Trump’s announcement that he wants to deploy the military along the border with Mexico.

Gov. Doug Ducey says in a Wednesday Tweet that the state “welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border.” He says Washington has ignored the issue and help is needed. Ducey says that for Arizona “it’s all about public safety.”

Trump on Tuesday said he wants the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his “big, beautiful wall” is erected. The White House later said Trump wanted to use National Guard troops.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation where then-President George W. Bush deployed National Guard troops. Former President Barack Obama also deployed troops to the border in 2010.