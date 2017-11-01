PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Game and Fish Department officials are seeking information about a cow elk poached near Alpine.

They say the elk was shot in the Alpine Valley closure, south of Luna Lake.

It was found in the early morning hours of Oct. 26 and Game and Fish officials say there was a legal hunt for cow elk open during this time.

They believe other hunters in the area may have seen the violation occur and anyone who saw or heard anything that might be related to the unlawful act should call the department.

Game and Fish officials say anyone reporting information can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $500.

Reward funding comes from donations, court fines and civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes.