FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a deer poacher.
The case involves a mule deer buck that was found dead near Mount Logan on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
The deer is suspected to have been killed sometime between Nov. 17 and 19.
Game and Fish officials say a lawful deer hunt started Nov. 17 in the area, but evidence at the scene suggests that the mule deer buck was possibly poached and edible portions of the animal were left to waste.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday commute to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying