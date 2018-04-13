PHOENIX (AP) — Campfires, smoking and target shooting soon will be restricted on a central Arizona national forest.

The Tonto National Forest is implementing fire restrictions Wednesday. The move comes earlier than usual this year because of dry weather and warm temperatures.

Building a campfire, smoking outside a vehicle or developed recreation site, and target shooting will be prohibited.

The use of fireworks or explosives is always banned.

Officials say campers can use petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns and heating devices if the fire can be extinguished immediately.

Anyone found guilty of violating fire restrictions faces a maximum $5,000 fine and six months in jail.