FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man says shattering windows woke him up as flames were approaching his home.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports 71-year-old Tyrone Davis and his family rushed out of the Winona-area home Sunday afternoon as a wildfire nearly surrounded the property.

Davis says the small stone and wood house was engulfed in flames within 15 minutes, destroying a number of vehicles, a shed and a barn on the property.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a man had been burning yard debris when the fire grew out of control, burning about 86 acres and causing evacuations in the small community east of Flagstaff.

Davis and his family returned to the uninsured property Monday, finding only the brick chimney and a couple of low stone walls still standing.

