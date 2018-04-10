Share story

By
The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man says shattering windows woke him up as flames were approaching his home.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports 71-year-old Tyrone Davis and his family rushed out of the Winona-area home Sunday afternoon as a wildfire nearly surrounded the property.

Davis says the small stone and wood house was engulfed in flames within 15 minutes, destroying a number of vehicles, a shed and a barn on the property.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a man had been burning yard debris when the fire grew out of control, burning about 86 acres and causing evacuations in the small community east of Flagstaff.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Davis and his family returned to the uninsured property Monday, finding only the brick chimney and a couple of low stone walls still standing.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

The Associated Press