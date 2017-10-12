PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top election official says federal officials have provided no evidence that state elections systems were among those targeted in computer hacking attacks last year widely believed to be connected to the Russian government.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan said in a blog post Thursday that Department of Homeland Security officials could not confirm the state’s election databases or other election systems were targeted. She said last week’s meeting was intended to follow up on Homeland Security notifications that identified Arizona as one of the 21 targeted states.

Reagan spokesman Matt Roberts said last month that federal officials said Arizona systems were targeted in efforts to scan for vulnerabilities.

Thursday’s blog post said the new warning was unrelated to last June’s shutdown of the state’s voter registration database.