TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way driver is dead and another driver injured following a crash on a Tempe freeway.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way vehicle was eastbound in westbound lanes of State Route 202 near Scottsdale Road when the crash occurred early Saturday morning.
The DPS says the wrong-way driver was dead at the scene and that the other driver’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.
No identities were released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam
- As rumors of an exodus swirl, White House pushes back
The freeway’s westbound lanes have reopened after being closed several hours.