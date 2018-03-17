TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way driver is dead and another driver injured following a crash on a Tempe freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way vehicle was eastbound in westbound lanes of State Route 202 near Scottsdale Road when the crash occurred early Saturday morning.

The DPS says the wrong-way driver was dead at the scene and that the other driver’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

No identities were released.

The freeway’s westbound lanes have reopened after being closed several hours.