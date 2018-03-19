PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been injured while trying to arrest two suspects in Phoenix.

DPS officials tell KPHO-TV the unidentified trooper suffered a bump on his head and was transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons Monday.

They say the trooper made a traffic stop for a registration issue around 1:30 a.m. and discovered the male passenger had a felony warrant.

DPS says the man later identified as 25-year-old Venancio Arreola Vargas of Mexico has been deported before.

They say Vargas has one handcuff around his wrist but assaulted the officer and the 24-year-old female driver exited the vehicle and jumped on the trooper.

The two suspects fled the scene but were later arrested.

They’re facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

