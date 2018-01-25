MENTMORE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona state trooper is credited with pulling a drunk driver from his vehicle moments before an oncoming train slammed into it.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety released details Thursday about the Jan. 6 incident, which occurred across the state line in New Mexico.
Authorities say trooper Henry Roanhorse was driving home when he spotted a vehicle stuck on the tracks.
Roanhorse saw a man in the driver’s seat and crawled inside to free him when a train began approaching.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
Authorities say Roanhorse dragged the nearly 300-pound (136-kilogram) driver, who initially fought with him, to safety by his feet.
McKinley County sheriff’s officials say the driver, 56-year-old Sampson Whitegoat, was subsequently booked for DUI, failure to register a vehicle and driving without a license.