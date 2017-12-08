PHOENIX (AP) — Private talks are underway between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Maricopa County officials in their dispute over Chase Field repair costs and the team’s request to leave the stadium.

The Arizona Republic reports an Arizona judge ordered the two parties to take the dispute into private mediation last month. Details on these discussions have not been made public.

The baseball team sued the county earlier this year after previous negotiations failed on who would pay for the stadium upgrades that could cost as much as $187 million.

County officials say they are not able to comment on the talks.

Officials with the Diamondbacks did not respond the newspaper’s request for comment.

A status report on the mediation is expected to be submitted to the court in mid-January.

