PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona desert oasis Castle Hot Springs, which was damaged in the 1970s by a fire, has been slotted to reopen Oct. 1.

The Daily Courier reports that dozens of workers are onsite, renovating historic structures, building new bungalows and planting a garden that will supply a new restaurant at the resort located in a remote area between Phoenix and Prescott.

The resort attracted a plethora of famous names in its heyday, including a World War II stay by then-future President John F. Kennedy as he recuperated from injuries he suffered during the sinking of his ship. Families such as the Rockefellers, Wrigleys, Cabots, Vanderbilts, Astors and Fords were among the regular names on the resort’s guest list at the turn of the 20th century.

___

Information from: The Daily Courier, http://www.dcourier.com