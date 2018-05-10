PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is set Friday to decide whether employers can be held liable to somebody who contracted cancer from asbestos brought home on a parent’s work clothes.
The case stems from the 2014 death of Ernest Quiroz Jr., whose 2013 negligence lawsuit contends he was exposed to asbestos on his father’s work clothes.
The suit argued that Reynolds Metal Co. was legally obligated to avoid creating hazardous conditions that would injure people off its property.
However, lower courts ruled that Reynolds, which was later purchased by Alcoa Inc., didn’t have a legal obligation to Quiroz, something required for a negligence claim.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
A Court of Appeals ruling said potential drawbacks of recognizing what’s called a duty of care in so-called “take-home exposure” cases outweigh potential benefits.