PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to rule on an appeal challenging trial testimony by officers about characteristics and behaviors of drug couriers.

The appeal is on behalf of Erick Antonio Escalante, a Verde Valley man convicted in Yavapai County Superior Court of transporting methamphetamine for sale and other drug crimes.

The state Court of Appeals last year upheld Escalante’s convictions, which stemmed from a 2015 traffic stop near Cottonwood.

The Court of Appeals said prosecutors used impermissible drug courier profile evidence to try to show guilt but that there was substantial evidence of Escalante’s guilt and that his defense chose not to object to the impermissible evidence.

Escalante is serving a 14-year prison sentence.