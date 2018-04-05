PHOENIX (AP) — Passing off a pet as a service animal could become illegal under a proposal that’s currently making its way through the Arizona state legislature.
The plan passed the state Senate on Thursday and still needs final approval from the House of Representatives. It would create a fine of up to $250 for misrepresenting a pet as a service animal.
Republican state Sen. John Kavanagh says the measure is necessary to prevent people from bringing pets where they don’t belong.
But Democratic lawmakers and members of the disability community raised concerns that the proposal could wind up unfairly targeting people who have legitimate service animals.
They say current law already allows business owners to tell people to leave if they have an animal that shouldn’t be there.