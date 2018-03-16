PHOENIX (AP) — State higher education officials say university presidents are proposing tuition increases for resident freshmen at the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.
A statement from the Arizona Board of Regents on Friday shows the NAU president is proposing a 3.5 percent increase for the incoming students.
At UA, a 2 percent increase is being proposed.
Arizona State University is not proposing any tuition increases for incoming resident freshmen. And none of the three universities is proposing tuition increases for continuing resident undergraduate students.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
The Board of Regents is expected to consider the new tuition proposals for the upcoming school year on Thursday, April 5, in Tucson.