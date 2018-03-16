PHOENIX (AP) — State higher education officials say university presidents are proposing tuition increases for resident freshmen at the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

A statement from the Arizona Board of Regents on Friday shows the NAU president is proposing a 3.5 percent increase for the incoming students.

At UA, a 2 percent increase is being proposed.

Arizona State University is not proposing any tuition increases for incoming resident freshmen. And none of the three universities is proposing tuition increases for continuing resident undergraduate students.

The Board of Regents is expected to consider the new tuition proposals for the upcoming school year on Thursday, April 5, in Tucson.